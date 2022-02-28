Video captures ATVs, dirt bikes speeding down busy Greensboro road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Video captured Friday evening shows several ATV riders and a dirt bike speeding down Clifton Road near Pomona Park.

Riders popped up on two wheels and revved engines loudly while other drivers passed by.

One woman told FOX8 she has been hearing the all-terrain vehicles for about a month on weekend nights, pointing to skid marks in the road.

“It’s so loud,” she said. “When you have children who usually go to bed at early times, and that’s all you can hear is the revving of dirt bikes or ATVs, it’s very disturbing. It’s very distracting.”

People living near the park expressed concerns about rider and passenger safety. A woman who asked not to be identified has seen riders pop up on two wheels with passengers on the back.

“If the person controlling and driving loses control, the person in the back has no security, so if they hit that pavement, it’s going to be bad,” she said.

Ibrahim Vadol lives nearby and said the ATVs bothered him at first. Now, he doesn’t mind the noise but hopes riders are careful

“This is a busy area over here. It’s a main street. If someone were to fall, God forbid, there’s not enough time for response. Something bad could really happen,” he said.

Winston-Salem police responded to a report of a dirt bike hitting a vehicle Friday on Old Rural Hall Road. An officer chased the suspect down.

A lieutenant tells us there is an issue with people using all-terrain vehicles on city streets.

In High Point, officers have spent several months creating a crackdown plan after a number of complaints from the public.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department told FOX8 that officers aren’t seeing the same activity they saw in 2019 when the agency partnered with UNCG to tackle the problem.

With warmer weather on the way, they warned you may see more illegal vehicles sharing the road.

Some people living near Pomona Park say the riders are just young people having a good time. Others say they’d like more patrols.

“Would you be OK with that disturbing your grandmother or your mother or your father, your aunt your uncle? Whoever It may be, I don’t think you would like it so much, so it would be very considerate if you could think of other people who might not want to hear that as well,” a neighbor said.