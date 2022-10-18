GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., Greensboro police say they responded to the area of W. Market Street and N. Holden Road about a shooting and located a victim with a serious injury. They were taken to the hospital.

Officers determined that the shooting happened off Wendover Avenue.

For just over an hour, the westbound lanes of W. Market Street were closed from W. Wendover Avenue to N. Holden Road while officers investigated.

No suspect information was made available.