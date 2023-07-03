GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Randall Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At 11:18 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Randall Street.

At the scene police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital. Police did not release any additional information on the victim or their condition.

Officers say no suspect information is available.

Willow Road was closed between Barksdale Drive and Rosetta Road while officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also submit tips through the P3tips mobile app on Apple or Android or online on P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.