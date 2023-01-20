GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro overnight, according to police.

At 3:38 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and East Bessemer Avenue.

At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.