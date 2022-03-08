Victim taken to Greensboro hospital in critical condition after stabbing at Battleground Avenue, Hill Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:44 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Hill Street when they were told about a stabbing.

Arriving officers found one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.