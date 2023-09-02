GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries late Saturday morning.

At around 11:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say there is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.