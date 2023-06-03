GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person with life-threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Willow Road after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital via EMS and there is no further update on their condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.