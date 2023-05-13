GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Few details have been revealed after a person was seriously hurt in an attack in Greensboro.

At 10:04 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault on Forestglade Drive.

At the scene, police found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.