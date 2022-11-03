GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro.

They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the community’s website.

The victim asked not to reveal their identity.

They said the robbery took place on the dock at Adams Lake. It’s a halfway point between their home and work. They said it’s where they regularly take a rest on walks home since they don’t have a car.

The victim said they sat down on the dock bench around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and a stranger came around the corner and sat nearby.

“I’ve never experienced someone being within close proximity like that and not at least exchanging pleasantries,” the victim said. “I was a bit confused, so I waited and thought nothing really of it.”

They said at one point, the man got up and walked away, but something didn’t seem right. They were worried about the man’s next move.

“Trust your gut because my gut was right,” the victim said.

The victim said that the stranger put on a ski mask and pulled out a gun.

“As he turned around, he was already running at me with a gun drawn,” they said.

They said the man demanded everything they had, but the victim didn’t have cash.

“I gave him what he asked for…he wanted money, so I gave him my bank card, and I just begged him,” the victim said.

The victim said the exchange felt like it was in slow motion before the man left.

“It doesn’t matter how comfortable it seems,” they said. “It doesn’t matter.”

The victim filed a police report and said they hope the person who did it is found.

“I got very lucky, incredibly lucky,” they said.

They said it won’t shake the anxious feeling on the trails now.

“I’ve done it for years. I’ve always walked around these neighborhoods. Through these trails. I know them like the back of my hand,” they said. “Having something like that happened to me where I grew up…I remember the same exact positions, but this was very different.”

The victim canceled their ATM card.

We reached out to the Adams Farm Community Association and are waiting to hear back.

Greensboro police are still investigating this case.