GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot twice in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Dunbar Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Arriving officers found one person who had been shot twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.