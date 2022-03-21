GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:31 p.m., police responded to a hospital when they were told about a walk-in patient who had been shot multiple times.

The victim stated the shooting happened near the corner of McConnell Road and Willow Road, however, no crime scene was found.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.