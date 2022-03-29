GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was shot and taken to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:16 p.m., police responded to the 30 block of Ackland Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found one person who had been shot. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

