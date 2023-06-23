GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has serious injuries after a shooting in Greensboro.

Just before 1 a.m., Greensboro Police Officers responded to Bywood Road and Phillips Avenue about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been made available and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.