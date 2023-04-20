GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in Greensboro has been identified by police.

Police say that Nehemias Mendez-Montejo, 22, of Mexico, was hit after running out in front of a car driving eastbound on West Gate City Boulevard between Florida Street and Ellington Street on Saturday night.

They were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. and found Mendez-Montejo, who was then taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000, submit a mobile tip on the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or submit a web tip on P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.