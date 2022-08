GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person who was killed by gunfire in Greensboro on Sunday has been identified as a juvenile.

According to Greensboro Police Department, just after 6 p.m. they responded to a shooting on Dillard Street, where they found a person who had been shot and killed. Police say the victim was 17-years-old.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation. There’s no suspect information available at this time.