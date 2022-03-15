GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 5:39 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Greene Street when they were told about a stabbing.

Arriving officers found one victim with injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.