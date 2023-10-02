GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim in a deadly weekend shooting has been identified by police, who have not been able to locate next-of-kin.

According to Greensboro Police Department, two people were shot in the parking lot of Dudley High School after a football game at the school on Friday.

Officers were working security at the game when the shooting happened and they found the two victims, a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries and Matthew Wayne Grant, 59, who died.

“Greensboro Police have exhausted all resources in attempt to locate any next of kin for Grant,” the department writes in a release.

The suspect vehicle also hit two pedestrians who were treated for minor injuries.

Guilford County Schools canceled weekend activities after the shooting.

“The safety of our students and staff is our utmost concern,” the school district said in a statement.