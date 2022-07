GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting investigation is underway in Greensboro on Sparta Drive.

Officers got the call reporting the shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened in the Smith Homes area south of downtown, and the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still working to find out if the shooting was targeted.

This is a developing story.