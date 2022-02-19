Victim hit with hammer, rushed to hospital after attack on Britton Street in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being struck with a hammer, according to Greensboro police.

At 9:34 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an assault on the 1800 block of Britton Street. At the scene, officers found one person who has suffered blunt force trauma from a hammer.

EMS took the victim to a hospital. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Police did not release any information about the victim’s identity or the suspect. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.