GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody and victim is suffering “life-threatening” injuries after being stabbing.

According to Greensboro Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Champion Court about a stabbing. At the scene, they found a person with life-threatening injuries who was taken to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody, but no further details have been released by police.