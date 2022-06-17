GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early Friday shooting put a person in the hospital in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro police, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a local hospital about a person who had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, the victim had been shot in the area of the 200 block of Shaw Street and driven to the hospital.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.