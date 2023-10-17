GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a double shooting in Greensboro.

Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, the Greensboro Police Department said that two people were shot on Golden Gate Drive.

On Tuesday, Greensboro Police Department confirmed that one of the victims, identified as Judea Tyrus McNeill, 20, died from his injuries. The other victim, also 20, remains stable, police say.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.