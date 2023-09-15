GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her ‘Fight For Our Freedoms’ college tour to a Triad HBCU on Friday.

NC A&T is one of several HBCUs that the vice president will be visiting over the course of this tour, which is about mobilizing young people to fight for fundamental rights and freedoms. This is Harris’s first visit to A&T and her second stop on the tour.

She first visited Hampton University in Virginia, and on Friday she’ll be in Greensboro, encouraging students to vote and use their voices. She will discuss gun safety, voting and reproductive rights, climate change and LGBTQ+ issues.

There will also be a moderated discussion with EPA Administrator Michael Regan, himself an Aggie, and television host Terrence J. This event is only open to students and starts at 2:30 p.m.

Expect traffic in Greensboro. Harris is expected to arrive in the early afternoon.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as Harris arrives.