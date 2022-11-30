GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Republicans have nominated Michael Logan, an auto tech teacher at Southern Guilford High School, to fill the coming opening on the county’s Board of Education.

Logan, 56, a teacher with Guilford County Schools since August 1997, would replace District 3 representative Pat Tillman, a Republican who was elected on Nov. 8 to serve on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

David Gleeson, chair of the Guilford County Republicans, confirmed Logan, who has a history of being an active participant at school board meetings, was chosen from two candidates to serve the remaining two years of Tillman’s term.

Michael Logan, a teacher seen speaking at a Guilford County Board of Education meeting in September, is the Republican Party’s nominee to replace Pat Tillman as the District 3 representative. Tillman was elected to the county’s Board of Commissioners. (WGHP)

Gleeson stressed that this was a nomination that would not become official until Tillman submits his resignation and the school board holds a called meeting to ratify the choice. It’s unclear when Tillman might submit his formal resignation – he would be sworn in as a commissioner on Jan. 1 – and when the meeting might be called.

Guilford County BOE District 3 Rep Pat Tillman (GCS BOARD PHOTO)

Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes (GCS BOARD PHOTO)

Board Chair Deena Hayes did not respond immediately to an email seeking answers to those questions. Logan also did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Hayes (District 8) and fellow incumbents Linda Welborn (District 4) and Khem Irby (District 6) were joined by newcomers Alan Sherouse (at-large) and Crissy Pratt (District 2) in being elected for 4-year terms. Representatives of Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 serve until 2024.

Gleeson said the GOP followed state statute by considering only individuals who reside in District 3 and then having a vote by “folks who are members of the executive committee who live in District 3,” which he estimated to be about 25.

He said Logan has been “active in the county party for some time and is president of the group’s Men’s Club. He’s listed on the party directory as its board rep for District 3.

Logan’s active role in school board meetings was noted by Gleeson. Logan last year called for more school security after a student was shot and killed at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. He asked the board to add more metal detectors and other precautions.

“We’ve lost one student at Mount Tabor,” Logan told the board at a meeting in September. “What if someone went in and just really started shooting, at that point metal detectors are important.”

Logan told the News & Record he would be stepping down as a teacher, as required to serve on the board, but it’s unclear what the effective date might be. In July he received a raise to $61,250 for a 10-month contract, GCS said.