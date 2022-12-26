GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to the freezing temperatures, a Greensboro family is left without running water in their home because of a broken water pipe and no one to call for help.

Tameka Kane said they were instructed by Village Park property management via email on what to do to avoid frozen pipes during low temperatures.

“I let the faucet drip. I even had the cabinets open, so the heat could get to them,” Kane said.

On Friday, she said her son noticed water shooting out of a pipe outside their home. She said she immediately called the property’s on-call maintenance but didn’t get a response.

“Nobody even reached out to say ‘we received your messages. We’ll send someone out to take a look,'” Kane said.

She said she called the City of Greensboro for help and was told they couldn’t help because the pipe broke on private property.

“The city said that this was private land and that they couldn’t do anything about it…we would have to contact Village Park…that’s what we have been doing all weekend,” Kane said.

Kane said the water has been running non-stop outside and caused it to stop flowing inside the home. She said they have family from out of town for the holidays and had to cancel dinner and find resources to get some water in the house.

“My husband went to Lowes, and we bought the five-gallon jugs of water. We got about four of those just so we’ll be able to flush the toilet and be able to wash our hands. We even tried washing dishes. We’re trying to make the best of it,” Kane said.

Kane said she understands most places were closed on Monday in observance of Christmas but doesn’t understand why on-call maintenance is unreachable.

Kane said the property maintenance checks the water meters and charges them monthly, so she doesn’t know who the supplier is to contact for help. She said her fear now is what the water bill will look like next month and who is responsible for the water running non-stop for nearly a week.