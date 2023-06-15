GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The vacant News & Record building in downtown Greensboro, which has served as a solemn reminder of bygone days, is poised for a remarkable transformation. Developer Ryan Companies US has secured the option to purchase and develop the expansive nearly six-and-a-half-acre property.

Zack Matheny, President of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, expressed his thoughts on the current state of the building, saying, “There’s no question it’s become an eyesore. This plot in the ’20s and ’30s was a happening block with tons of activity on it. Fast forward to today, and it’s definitely a blight to downtown. Unfortunately, what this property has become is dangerous. It’s become a detriment to growth into east Greensboro.”

Currently undergoing the due diligence process, the purchase involves thorough inspections of the dilapidated site. Ryan Companies has announced its intentions to demolish the existing structure. The plans for the site have not been finalized yet but in preliminary proposals, Ryan Companies envisions constructing two 10-story buildings on the site, which will accommodate approximately “300 to 400” apartments. However, the developer aims to consult with Greensboro civic and business leaders before finalizing decisions on the site’s utilization and tenants.

Matheny expressed his enthusiasm, remarking, “Ooh, this is huge. You know, almost every month it seems like we have a game-changing development that’s going to happen. Well, this one is a decade in the making, and so what I think we can see here, the potential for this site, is going to be something Greensboro’s never experienced before.”

Robbie Perkins, Market President of NAI Piedmont Triad, is representing the potential buyer in Ryan Companies US. Perkins shared his excitement about the project, stating, “I’ve been doing this for forty-four years, and I’ve been fortunate to be a part of quite a few realtor’s dreams, but this is certainly at the top of the list. Being able to develop a big site in a world-class way also helps all of the smaller property owners across downtown.”

Perkins, highlighted the wide-reaching benefits of the project, stating, “This will help Elm Street. It will help the northside. It will help the southside. So being able to put together a true anchor on the News and Record site helps everyone in our downtown and, frankly, everyone in our city.”

The old News and Record building has long been seen as an unofficial marker to the end of downtown. With development on the horizon, there is hope that new businesses will be drawn into the downtown conversation. Zack Matheny elaborated, “There’s no reason to walk from Elm Street down Market Street to get to some of the businesses that are down there. This section, the News and Record building, is sort of like a barrier.”

John Mitchell, affectionately known as “The Mayor of Market Street” and owner of Mitchell’s Clothing Store, which sits across from the vacant News and Record site, shared his perspective. Mitchell said, “Well, it’s changed entirely. They had all the stores downtown, and people would walk up from there and go all the way uptown, and you just don’t see that anymore.” He expressed frustration that the deteriorating building and its “residents” have driven people away from his business.

For those who have watched the building decay over the years, it’s hard to imagine a different future for the area. John Mitchell added, “It’s ugly now with the wood in the windows. I just see it as an empty building.”