In the above video, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) discusses the Israel-Hamas conflict.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) will not run for re-election, at least not under the newly-approved Congressional maps favoring the Republican party.

Manning, who assumed office in then-District 6 in 2021, made the announcement on Thursday, citing “flagrant gerrymandered” districts.

The Republican-led General Assembly approved new congressional maps for 2024 back in October, featuring significant changes both in and around the Raleigh-Durham area, Charlotte and the greater Greensboro area. The new maps set the GOP up to potentially claim at least 10 of North Carolina’s 14 congressional seats.

“Republicans have blatantly rigged the map against Democrats by splitting the City of Greensboro into three pieces and combining each piece with far-flung rural counties, with the majority of Greensboro being drawn into a district that goes all the way to the border with Tennessee,” Manning said.

On Monday, North Carolina Black and Latino voters filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the new maps reduce the voting power of minorities in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Manning says, if the lawsuit is successful, she will run again.

“I would love nothing more than to continue representing our community in Congress,” Manning said. “Unfortunately, the egregiously gerrymandered maps do not make this race competitive, and I cannot in good conscience ask people to invest their time, resources and efforts in a campaign that is rigged against us. “

U.S. Congressional Map for North Carolina 2022 vs. 2024

Manning’s statement is included in full below.

“The Republican-led General Assembly passed flagrantly gerrymandered Congressional districts to reduce the North Carolina Congressional delegation from seven Democrats and seven Republicans to four Democrats and ten Republicans. Rather than draw Congressional districts that are compact, include communities of interest, and promote the democratic value of allowing voters to decide who they want to represent them – the previously stated goals of the redistricting committee – Republican leaders have put their partisan self-interest above the people they’re elected to serve. It’s the shameful act of leaders who know they can’t win under fair districts.



“Republicans have blatantly rigged the map against Democrats by splitting the City of Greensboro into three pieces and combining each piece with far-flung rural counties, with the majority of Greensboro being drawn into a district that goes all the way to the border with Tennessee. The maps separate the heart of Greensboro from High Point and Winston-Salem, destroying a Triad District, a community of interest that deserves representation. Remarkably, and not coincidentally, the newly drawn Sixth District gives a sixteen-point advantage to a Republican candidate over a Democratic candidate. As a Greensboro resident of forty years, I am disgusted by the callous disregard of Republican leaders for the citizens of my district. Politicians should not choose their voters; voters should choose their representatives.



“It is a true privilege to represent my community in Congress. I am deeply grateful for all the constituents who have placed their trust in me, shared their concerns and triumphs, and welcomed me into their homes, businesses, and places of worship. Since coming to Congress, I’ve worked hard, bringing more than $628 million home to the Triad to invest in critical infrastructure improvements, small businesses, education, and job training. I’ve traveled to every community in the district, built relationships with community leaders, attended more than 500 community events, and held hundreds of constituent meetings. My team and I have returned more than $10.1 million owed to constituents and closed more than 4,700 constituent cases. I have worked hard to make health care more affordable and more accessible; to protect a woman’s right to control her own reproductive decisions; to increase access to apprenticeships, technical training, and community colleges; and to make sure businesses can hire the workers they need to help our communities thrive. I am proud to hold leadership roles in Congress as Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Chair of the New Democrat Coalition Workforce Development Task Force, Co-Chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, and Policy Co-Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus.



“I would love nothing more than to continue representing our community in Congress. Unfortunately, the egregiously gerrymandered maps do not make this race competitive, and I cannot in good conscience ask people to invest their time, resources and efforts in a campaign that is rigged against us. However, if the impending lawsuits are successful and the General Assembly is forced to draw fair congressional districts, I will seek to continue my service to our community.”