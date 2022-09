GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane due to a crash on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police say someone may have been injured.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until further notice.

At this time is it unknown when the lane will be reopened.

This is a developing story.