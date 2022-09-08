GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UPS is looking for more than 1,100 people in the Greensboro area to join the fleet for the busy holiday season.

On Wednesday, the company announced plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees across the country.

The positions are full-time and part-time and include positions such as driver, package handler and driver helper. Pay for car drivers begins at $21 per hour with the same for tractor-trailer drivers.

According to the company, close to 35,000 seasonal workers moved into permanent UPS positions after the holidays.

Close to 80% of the seasonal positions do not require an interview, and UPS says the online process can take as little as 25 minutes from online application to job offer.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president of U.S. operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Anyone interested in applying or learning more can visit the UPS Jobs website.