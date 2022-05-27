GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There were two instances of untreated sewage discharge that entered Buffalo Creek in Greensboro on Thursday.

One instance took place at 1022 Gregory Street, with 1,200 gallons of untreated wastewater discharging from a manhole for about an hour. The discharge was caused by an accumulation of rags in the sewer main.

Area of 1022 Gregory Street (Google Maps)

The untreated wastewater then entered South Buffalo Creek which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.

The second instance took place at 1308 West Cornwallis Drive on Thursday, with 2,100 gallons of untreated wastewater discharging from a manhole for about an hour as well. This discharge was caused by an accumulation of rocks in the sewer main.

Area of 1308 West Cornwallis Drive (Google Maps)

The untreated wastewater then entered North Buffalo Creek which is also a tributary of the Cape Fear River Basin.

In both instances, the sewer mains were fixed and nearby hydrants were used to flush the wastewater out of Buffalo Creek.