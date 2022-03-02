UNCG student from Ukraine worried for her siblings’ safety amid crisis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a stressful week for a UNCG student from Ukraine. With eight siblings still in the country as the war continues, she worries every day for their safety.

Katy was adopted by a North Carolina family five years ago. Her eight siblings remain spread out around Ukraine.

When she arrived in America she never imagined that her home country would be destroyed by war. She says seeing the violence unfold on television and social media has her feeling helpless.

“How can I help? I don’t know. I’m here, and my siblings are there, and I’m…sad I’m not there to help them,” Katy said.

Even when they became separated by oceans, Katy and her siblings remained close. Last week’s attacks on the country have brought them even closer. They’ve been talking every day.

“I always say if they’re OK. I will ask them ‘are you OK? Is everything OK? Any news?’ I don’t know because they might not have electricity or something. It’s scary,” Katy said.

Katy says she’s most concerned about her older brother. At 23, he’s old enough to join the fight.

“He said he might if he needs to…and I was like ‘it’s a suicide mission. I don’t think you should go,'” Katy said.

While she tries to focus on her studies, Katy says she can’t help but worry about what will be left of her home country when this is all done.

“It’s devastating because it’s just such a beautiful country…and I just love it there, but it’s all destroyed now, so it’s really sad,” Katy said.

She says all she can do is continue to check in with her siblings to make sure they’re making it through each day. She says they have no plans of leaving Ukraine at this time.