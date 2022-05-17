GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As more details are revealed about this weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, difficult conversations are being ignited across the country.

One UNCG professor of counseling and educational development is sharing some ways we can help each other navigate the feelings that come with a tragedy like this.

Dr. Carrie Wachter Morris is a professor to future counselors at UNCG. She teaches her students how to help others navigate all kinds of grief and trauma.

Wachter Morris says she understands this latest deadly mass shooting has many layers and may bring up different emotions for different people; especially those in the Black community.

As this topic continues to be at the forefront of most discussions, she says there are ways we can be mindful of the people around us who may be struggling.

“There may be some who are just like okay I’ve had enough I can’t handle anything else. I can’t hear about it, I can’t talk about it. If anyone asks me about it, I just can’t. And that’s a completely normal response as is almost the polar opposite which is like I’m going to learn as much about this as I can, I’m going to mobilize I’m going to turn this into an activist effort.” Wachter Morris said. “Part of being a solution, part of being support is just sort of sitting with someone in a moment and helping them and validating their pain, validating their anger, validating feeling alone or targeted, the grief, the trauma, the loss. The fear,” she said.

Another mental health resource in Greensboro, Milk and Honey Therapy, has included resources on their website to help Black people experiencing emotional dysregulation due to the mass shooting: