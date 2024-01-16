GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — 19 of UNCG’s career programs are facing the chopping block which is part of the academic portfolio review.

UNCG’s Chancellor Franklin Gilliam released what the dean recommends after a thorough review of the school’s academic offerings.

We’ve been following this story since last year when students and staff demanded transparency about the academic portfolio review process.

Gilliam said the school needs to make adjustments and will make a final decision about program cuts next month.

Some students are concerned about the changes.

“I’m afraid with the lack of programs … it might stifle some people’s creativity or their passion and their drive to come to school,” said freshman Mya Sansour.

Anthropology and physics are the two largest on that list with an enrollment of 68 and 44. Meanwhile, religious studies has just four.

“They might be missing out on something that really could … change the course of their education,” Sansour said.

Sansour wasn’t pleased to see the announcement. She’s taking one of the classes inside the religious study program.

It’s a program she says is helping her shape her career path and understand her religion.

“I think that’s something that’s really important for people to study, especially as we’re preparing to go into the real world … You’re going to meet so many people who are a part of different religions,” Sansour said. “It’s important to me because I grew up in a really diverse household. My mother is Caucasian from South Carolina. My father is a first generation immigrant from Palestine.”

School leaders said they don’t take this decision lightly, but it all boils down to two things funding and enrollment.

“We’ve lost 2,500 students in the last four years. So for each percentage of students we don’t enroll, it’s $2 million,” Gilliam said.

College leaders plan to have several meetings with students and staff to determine the next steps for the programs they are considering cutting.

Still, for many students this news is just tough to hear.

“I feel sad for them, especially with the program cuts … It makes people want to look at other schools to go to,” Sansour said.

The chancellor plans to announce a final decision about program cuts on Feb. 1.

For more information about the academic portfolio review, click here