GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after separate Saturday shootings in Greensboro.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to North Swing Road about an aggravated assault. At the scene, they found Noah Dyvon Charlton, 18. Despite life-saving efforts from Guilford County EMS, Charlton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this was a homicide and they are investigating, but have no further information to release.

Later that day, just before 10:30 p.m., Greensboro police were called to East Market Street and English Street about another assault, where they found Anmar Majied, 19, dead from a gunshot wound. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.