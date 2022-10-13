GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Officers came to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a discharge of firearm call.
At the scene, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Their condition is stable and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
In connection to the shooting, investigators are charging Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Discharge of a barreled weapon into an occupied property
- Injury to real property
The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.
There is no further information available at this time.