GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers came to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a discharge of firearm call.

At the scene, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Their condition is stable and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

In connection to the shooting, investigators are charging Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharge of a barreled weapon into an occupied property

Injury to real property

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.