GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tuesday marks one year since a house fire on Grimsley Street, which killed three children all younger than five years old.

The mother of those children is facing charges, and the fire kicked off a length investigation into the Guilford County Department of Social Services.

FOX8 crews went back out to the home, where everything is nearly the same. The only thing a little different is the toys surrounding the front door, which were once part of a memorial and are now faded and discolored from the weather.

The landlord told FOX8 the house has not been released to him yet, so he isn’t able to demolish it.

It’s not the only process taking some time. Brandi Sturdivant, the mother of the three children killed the morning of December 12, 2022, is moving through the court system slowly.

Sturdivant’s court appearances keep getting continued. Her most recent was supposed to be December 7. Now, she’s not on the schedule again until February 29, 2024 for the three counts of felony child abuse she’s charged with.

Greensboro police said Sturdivant’s children were home alone when the flames broke out at their Grimsley Street house. Antonio Little, 4, and one-year-old twins, Aerious and Anyis Little, were trapped inside and died.

Guilford County had an open child protective services assessment on Sturdivant and her children at the time of the fire. This prompted the state to investigate the department and require leaders to make changes or lose funding.

As for the home where this happened, the landlord hasn’t gotten any indication on when authorities will turn the property back over to him. He told FOX8 it’s a little frustrating, but there is not much he can do about it.

We do know investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

The landlord said once he gets the go-ahead from authorities, he plans to give this land to Habitat for Humanity for the organization to rebuild a house on the lot.