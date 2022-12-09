GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, officers came to Truist on 3521 North Elm Street after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect implied to have a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

This is the third bank robbery to occur in the Triad in just over 24 hours.

At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday a Winston-Salem Wells Fargo was robbed.

A few hours later at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, a Wells Fargo was robbed in Greensboro.