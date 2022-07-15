GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Truist location was the victim of a robbery on Friday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 10:52 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Truist on 2835 Randleman Road after getting reports of a robbery.

The area surrounding 2835 Randleman Road (Google Maps)

The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived. Investigators say that the suspect implied to have a weapon during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

Approximately 5’8″

Approximately 150 lbs

Wearing a navy blue hat

Wearing a light blue face mask

The investigation is active and ongoing.