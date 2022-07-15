GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Truist location was the victim of a robbery on Friday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At 10:52 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Truist on 2835 Randleman Road after getting reports of a robbery.
The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived. Investigators say that the suspect implied to have a weapon during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Black man
- Approximately 5’8″
- Approximately 150 lbs
- Wearing a navy blue hat
- Wearing a light blue face mask
The investigation is active and ongoing.