GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man allegedly led troopers on a chase in Greensboro Thursday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the highway patrol says they were conducting routine patrols on Randleman Road near Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro when they attempted to stop Francisco Cruz Jr., 32, of Burlington.

He didn’t stop, leading troopers on a chase south on Randleman Road and getting onto I-40 westbound and getting off the interstate at Guilford College Road.

Officials were able to stop the car at West Market Street near Regional Road by using a “precision immobilization technique.” This took around 12 minutes. No one was injured during the chase.

Cruz was charged with felony speed to elude, operating his vehicle at a speed of 95 mph in a 35 mph zone, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, among other motor vehicle registration violations. He was arrested and received a $15,000 secured bond.