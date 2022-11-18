GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk.

“I’m starting to feel it a lot more in the weakness, in my legs,” Dickerson said, at Center City Park in Greensboro.

Debbie and her family joined other people impacted by the disease for the North Carolina Chapter’s Walk to Defeat ALS. It’s part of her journey from suffering from ALS, to becoming a supporter of others with it.

“The ALS community is just the kindest and most supportive community I’ve ever been a part of,” Debbie added.

That includes people who were diagnosed more recently than she was.

“If we put it on the forefront, and we’re able to see them, then we’re able to get awareness to find a cure just like other diseases that exist,” said Samantha McDevitt, whose mother Roshelle was diagnosed in August.

Roshelle moved to North Carolina from Florida so she could see the same doctor Debbie does – Dr. Richard Bedlack – at the Duke ALS Clinic.

Debbie said she’s had to stop working as her family prepares for her future needs.

“As things get worse we’re gonna be making modifications to our home,” she said. “It’s just been a lot to think about.”

In the meantime, she’s leaning on those who have similar diagnoses, while offer her shoulder for support, to what she calls her ALS family.

“It’s always important, whatever you’re going through, to find people who understand,” Debbie said. “It has been the kindest and most supportive I could have ever asked for.”