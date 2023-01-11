GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FAA announced Wednesday morning that a system outage is grounding flights across the nation.

All domestic flights have been ordered to pause until at least 9 a.m., according to the FAA’s Twitter.

This is causing unexpected delays for travelers in the Piedmont Triad. Flights out of PTI are delayed, and some travelers are just giving up entirely, rebooking for a new day instead of trying to deal with the chaos.

“I know this is going to get stalled up all day,” Julie Smith, who was supposed to fly out around 7 a.m. told FOX8.

The outage is impacting to “Notice to Air Missions Systems” which is the system that sends real-time information to pilots about hazards. They are working to restore the system but don’t have an estimated restoration time.

While there’s no indication right now of a cause, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that “there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.”

President Joe Biden was briefed on the outage and spoke with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday morning, he said.

“They don’t know what the cause is,” Biden told reporters. “I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don’t know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they’ll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time.”

Customers have said that the airlines have been helpful and accommodating as this situation unfolds.

Anyone flying out Tuesday morning needs to check with their airline for any delays or cancelations.