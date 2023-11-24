GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meals, many families in the Triad wasted no time heading to Christmas tree farms.

Workers for Fred & Dot Wagoner Christmas Trees were hard at work Thursday afternoon.

With Santa’s mailbox ready to receive letters and a giant inflatable snowman, the owner, Bradley Lowe, says being open on Thanksgiving is a tradition.

Especially for those who want to get walk off their Thanksgiving meal.

“We try to make as much of a family experience as possible. A majority of customers are second generation who came here as a child, and they still come back as parents,” Lowe said.

One of those loyal customers includes, Carrie Overfield, who brought her daughters along to pick a tree.

“This has been our go-to. My dad actually put trees on top of cars a long time ago with ‘Fred and Dot’ so yes we’ve been coming here for a while,” Overfield said.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, the average price is between $80-100.

A 10% increase from last year.

Lowe says one factor to the high prices is a shortage

“You have an 8 -10 year time frame before you can actually sell a tree. So, a lot of people back in 2008 and 2012 ended up getting out of the business because there was an oversupply of trees,” Lowe said.

Lowe goes on to say that they offer a lot more Christmas trees at their location off Lawndale Drive.

Santa occasionally makes an appearance as well.

“Depending on weather.- We kind of just post that on our Facebook page and let people know when Santa will be here,” Lowe said.

Lowe says Santa usually makes an appearance on the weekends and their busiest days of the year are Black Friday and this upcoming Saturday.