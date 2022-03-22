GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Dead tree branches are staying upright with the support of utility lines, barely hanging on as drivers go up and down Fleming Road in Greensboro.

The street sees a lot of traffic, kids, bicyclists and wildlife. It’s the norm when you’re so close to Brush Creek.

On the west side of the road just north of the bridge that runs across Brush Creek, loose limbs hang on utility lines, appearing to snap any moment.

The concern for people living nearby is if severe weather hits or wind speeds pick up, these poles could collapse and put drivers in danger.

Waynette Goodson drives up and down Fleming Road nearly every day.

What she and other drivers fear the most, are these dead trees and branches hanging over utility lines, putting pressure on two tilted poles.

“I’ve been watching the cable get closer and closer to the ground which is very concerning, and other dead tree branches have become involved,” said Goodson, a Greensboro resident for 20 years.

For two weeks, Goodson has called for help. She called the City of Greensboro, who passed her off to the North Carolina Department of Transportation where she was told to call the service provider.

“I woke up this morning and thought there are these huge storms coming in. This is a bad situation, so I’ll try to make one more phone call to AT&T,” she said.

A lot of time has been invested with no results.

“Someone should take responsibility and say ‘this is our cable. We will fix it,’ or ‘this is our street…and we are responsible for any dead trees on the side of the road and will take care of it because we just don’t want a tragedy to happen,'” Goodson said.

FOX8 reached out to the City of Greensboro and NCDOT to try to get answers. Officials say the challenge is that Fleming Road is a gray area, and it’s only partially in city limits.

A spokesperson for NCDOT has informed FOX8 they have put in a request to AT&T to send out a service technician to evaluate the problem and clear any limbs that touch the line.