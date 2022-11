Scene of accident involving pedestrian and train in Greensboro (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.”

At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road.

Scene of accident involving pedestrian and train in Greensboro (WGHP) Scene of accident involving pedestrian and train in Greensboro (WGHP)

Franklin Boulevard was closed in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s identity or condition. No word on the circumstances leading to the accident.