GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday.

The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street.

Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while setting up a work site Thursday morning. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police confirmed that the victim was in serious condition. The victim is expected to survive.

No information has been released about the driver or any possible charges.

Greensboro police are investigating.