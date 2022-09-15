GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy Greensboro road is closed due to a fatal incident.

Greensboro police say that South Elm Eugene Street will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic from Meadowview Road to Preddy Boulevard due to a ‘traffic fatality.’

An officer on scene confirmed that the incident was a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

Dispatch says the call came in around 6 a.m. Other details about the incident are limited. Drivers should avoid the area and use caution.

There are already traffic backups in the area for drivers heading into or out of Downtown Greensboro and the estimate for reopening is several hours.