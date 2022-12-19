GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer hit a fire engine on Monday while crews were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 85, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

No one was inside Engine 61 when it was hit.

No one was hurt, including the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The fire truck was heavily damaged, but crews were able to drive it back to the dire station.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and careless and reckless driving.