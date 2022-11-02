GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For months, the Greensboro Police Department has been sounding the alarm about the need for more men and women on their force.

“We are at a crisis point,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan at an Oct. 18 city council meeting. “We need to make sure we have enough officers both police and fire. That is something we owe the city.”

As of Nov. 2, the GPD is down 80 sworn officers. Two weeks ago on Oct. 19, the department needed more than 100.

“We are losing candidates for our desperately needed positions,” Greensboro City Councilmember Tammi Thurm said.

FOX8 took a closer look at the monthly reports from January to August of this year, focusing on priority one calls.

Priority one calls classify a serious situation where life could be in danger. They range from domestic situations to shootings or robberies.

We found that May had the highest average response time for priority one calls at eight minutes at 37 seconds.

Officers responded to a total of 1,641 calls, which is the highest monthly call volume between January and August of this year.

One of the areas of the city with a consistently high call volume is district three.

It runs along Interstate 40 from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to the Greensboro Coliseum.

In June, it took officers in district three more than nine minutes to get to scenes. In other areas of the city, it took about a minute less.

Former Police Chief Brian James addressed the issue a year ago.

“Right now, because we don’t have the people, we have to look at time allocation,” James said. “Detectives who would normally follow up on cases, they’re occasionally getting in uniform and going out and answering calls. As the staffing shortage has occurred, our response time suffers.”

Greensboro police did have a month where they were closer to their seven-minute goal.

In August, the average response time dropped to seven minutes and 58 seconds.

Staffing is an ongoing conversation between city leaders. Recently, the council discussed ways to increase salaries.

We do know the police department’s recruitment team has been traveling up and down the east coast, searching for new hires.

According to staff members at the GPD, 27 officers are now in field training, and 14 new recruits joined the force in August.