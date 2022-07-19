GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Topgolf is coming to Greensboro, according to the city council.

City council members met on Tuesday and said they have been working to get Topgolf in Greensboro since 2019.

The vote passed 9-0.

Topgolf will be eight acres in the Guilford College Road and Bridford Parkway intersection with hotels and other sources of entertainment in the area.

Greensboro City Council member Tammi Thurm says the development is happening in an area that was teetering on being a “problem spot,” and this is big for an area they have struggled with for the last few years.