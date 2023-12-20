GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Topgolf is one big step closer to opening its highly-anticipated location in Greensboro.

The company announced on Wednesday that it had broken ground on a property along Interstate 40 at the Guilford College Road exit, part of a shopping center that is currently under construction. Topgolf Greensboro is expected to open in late 2024.

For the uninitiated, Topgolf is a nationwide chain of golf driving range games where guests can swing the club and try to get their golf ball to certain targets in “climate-controlled hitting bays.” The games use “micro-chipped golf balls and Toptracer technology (select venues) to keep track of every shot.” Games include Angry Birds (based on the mobile game), Jewel Jam (a tile-matching puzzle game), Closest to the Hole and more.

“It’s exciting to officially announce that construction efforts are underway on our Greensboro venue since there’s been buzz about it for more than a year,” Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said. “We can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors of Greensboro and the surrounding communities and introduce them to what our unique style of play is all about.”

Topgolf says its Greensboro facility will have two levels and 72 hitting bays, including “lounge-type furniture or high-top tables.” It will include a full-service restaurant and feature music and family-friendly programming. Topgolf Greensboro plans to employ about 300 Playmakers.

This location has been years in the making with city council members having worked to draw Topgolf to Greensboro since 2019.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “Bringing Topgolf to Greensboro is a ‘hole in one’ decision. This is another example of how we are able to diversify the types of companies investing in our community, while supporting the Council’s priority of being a hub of recreation and entertainment.”